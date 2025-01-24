Left Menu

Stalled Ceasefire: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Mount Over Withdrawal Delays

Israel has expressed concerns over the slow implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The deal mandates Israeli and Hezbollah forces withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, but delays are evident. The Lebanese government warns that a failure to meet the deadline could create diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:27 IST
The Israeli government voiced frustration Thursday regarding what it perceives as delays in the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, mediated by the U.S. and France. The agreement, aimed at ending prolonged hostilities, requires both Israeli and Hezbollah forces to pull back from southern Lebanon by Sunday.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer noted positive developments, including the Lebanese army and UNIFIL taking positions in line with the agreement. However, he criticized the pace of withdrawal and emphasized the need for further progress, though he did not comment on a potential extension or Israeli forces' status post-deadline.

Diplomatic sources indicate the likelihood of Israeli troops remaining past the deadline. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has engaged with international mediators, urging adherence to the timeline, while Hezbollah warns of potential confrontations if Israeli forces don't fully withdraw, underscoring national unity in resisting occupation.

