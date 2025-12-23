Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Bangladesh-India Summons Highlight Growing Concerns

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express concerns over the security of its missions in India following vandalism incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri. Bangladesh condemned attacks against diplomatic establishments and urged India to ensure safety and investigate the events thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:42 IST
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has heightened diplomatic tensions with India by summoning Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. This move comes amidst escalating concerns regarding the safety of its missions in India, following reported vandalism incidents outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and a Visa Centre in Siliguri.

The Ministry condemned these acts, highlighting their potential danger to diplomatic personnel and the broader implications for peace and mutual respect. It called upon the Indian authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation and implement measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Bangladesh has also temporarily suspended visa services in New Delhi, reflecting the severity of the situation. These developments build upon a backdrop of increased unrest within Bangladesh, sparked by the recent death of student leader Hadi and anti-government protests that also targeted India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

