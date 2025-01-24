Delhi Court to Decide on Shashi Tharoor's Defamation Case
A Delhi court will decide on February 3 if Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be summoned in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar alleges Tharoor defamed him by accusing him of bribing voters, damaging his reputation and contributing to his election loss.
A court in Delhi is set to make a crucial decision on February 3 regarding whether Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be summoned in a criminal defamation case. The case has been filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who accuses Tharoor of making false allegations on national television.
The additional chief judicial magistrate, Paras Dalal, has adjourned the matter because a crucial statement from a witness in a Thiruvananthapuram court is still pending. According to the complaint, Tharoor allegedly defamed Chandrasekhar by suggesting he was involved in voter bribery in Thiruvananthapuram.
This accusation, disseminated through various media channels, reportedly harmed Chandrasekhar's reputation, ultimately contributing to his loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Delhi court acknowledged the case on September 21, 2024, and is now set to determine the next steps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
