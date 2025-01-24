Left Menu

Delhi Court to Decide on Shashi Tharoor's Defamation Case

A Delhi court will decide on February 3 if Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be summoned in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar alleges Tharoor defamed him by accusing him of bribing voters, damaging his reputation and contributing to his election loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:35 IST
Delhi Court to Decide on Shashi Tharoor's Defamation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Delhi is set to make a crucial decision on February 3 regarding whether Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be summoned in a criminal defamation case. The case has been filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who accuses Tharoor of making false allegations on national television.

The additional chief judicial magistrate, Paras Dalal, has adjourned the matter because a crucial statement from a witness in a Thiruvananthapuram court is still pending. According to the complaint, Tharoor allegedly defamed Chandrasekhar by suggesting he was involved in voter bribery in Thiruvananthapuram.

This accusation, disseminated through various media channels, reportedly harmed Chandrasekhar's reputation, ultimately contributing to his loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Delhi court acknowledged the case on September 21, 2024, and is now set to determine the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025