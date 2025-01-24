Left Menu

Controversy Clouds Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Parliamentary Tensions

Ten opposition MPs were suspended during a committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the chair of misconduct. Despite noisy protests, the committee is set to adopt its draft report. Opposition members claimed the chair was influenced by the government, sparking a request for meeting postponements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary session on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ten opposition members faced suspension after accusing the committee's chairperson of misconduct. The suspension highlights ongoing tensions as the committee prepares to finalize its draft report next week.

The attendance of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a notable moderate Hurriyat leader and Muslim religious head in Kashmir, added intrigue to the proceedings. His presence underscored the opposition's unease about the proposed legislation, stirring protests that dominated the meeting until the suspensions were enacted.

Opposition MPs have accused Jagdambika Pal, the committee chairman, of pushing the agenda according to government directives ahead of impending Delhi polls. They sought intervention from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to delay proceedings, further intensifying political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

