Syria Ends Tartous Port Contract with Russian Firm

Syria's new administration has annulled a contract with Russian firm STG Stroytransgaz to manage Tartous port, originally signed under Bashar al-Assad. The cancellation follows the firm's failure to meet contractual terms. Discussions are ongoing regarding Russia's military presence in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's administration has terminated a contract with a Russian company, STG Stroytransgaz, which was set to manage the Tartous port. The contract, initially signed under former President Bashar al-Assad, was canceled due to unfulfilled commitments by the Russian firm, according to reports confirmed by multiple Syrian sources.

The semi-official newspaper Al-Watan quoted Tartous customs head Riad Joudy, stating the 2019 deal was annulled because the company failed to deliver on planned infrastructure investments. Three Syrian businessmen, including one associated with the Tartous port, corroborated the termination.

STG Stroytransgaz was tasked with the development of Syria's Tartous port, the second-largest after Latakia, separate from the longstanding Russian naval base. Current discussions between Russia and Syria address the future of Russia's military role in the region post-Assad.

