Panchayat Heroes Honored at Republic Day Parade

Over 600 panchayat leaders have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade for their exceptional work in implementing flagship government schemes. A felicitation event will be held to honor them, featuring the release of 'Gramoday Sankalp' magazine and awards presentation for the Know Your Constitution Quiz Contest.

Updated: 24-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:09 IST
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has extended invitations to over 600 panchayat leaders to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, acknowledging their outstanding efforts in executing government schemes.

The schemes they excelled in include initiatives like Har Ghar Jal Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. These leaders have also been recognized at national and state levels for achievements in critical areas such as health, education, and climate action.

A special event to honor these leaders will occur at the Airport Authority of India Officers' Institute, coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations and featuring distinguished guests like Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and others.

