Panchayat Heroes Honored at Republic Day Parade

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has extended invitations to over 600 panchayat leaders to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, acknowledging their outstanding efforts in executing government schemes.

The schemes they excelled in include initiatives like Har Ghar Jal Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. These leaders have also been recognized at national and state levels for achievements in critical areas such as health, education, and climate action.

A special event to honor these leaders will occur at the Airport Authority of India Officers' Institute, coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations and featuring distinguished guests like Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)