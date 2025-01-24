Uncertainty Looms Over Israel's Withdrawal from Lebanon

In a statement released on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel might not fully retreat from Lebanon by the agreed deadline as stipulated in the recent ceasefire with Hezbollah.

The agreement, brokered in November, expects Israeli troops to withdraw by Sunday. It also calls for Hezbollah militants to move north beyond the Litani River and for Lebanese forces to patrol the southern buffer zone alongside United Nations peacekeepers. However, Netanyahu suggested that the withdrawal could extend beyond the 60-day period, citing a lack of full compliance from the Lebanese government regarding the deployment of their troops.

U.S.-mediated discussions are ongoing, as no immediate response has emerged from Lebanon or Hezbollah. The Lebanese government maintains that its forces cannot advance until Israeli forces thoroughly pull out, while Hezbollah has signaled a resumption of hostilities if Israel fails to adhere to the withdrawal terms. These developments come in the wake of intensified conflict following the October 2023 clashes initiated by Hamas' attacks on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)