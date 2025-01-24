Major Opium Bust in Assam: Trucking Duo Apprehended

In a significant drug bust, two individuals have been arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district following the seizure of opium worth Rs 4 crore. Law enforcement personnel intercepted the illegal cargo during a routine check.

The opium was cunningly concealed in a secret compartment behind the driver's seat of a truck originating from Dimapur, Nagaland. The vehicle was stopped at Old Lahorijan area under Dillai police station, situated on National Highway 29.

The seized haul included 16 packets, collectively weighing 16.22 kg. Both the truck driver and his helper have been taken into custody, as confirmed by a local police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)