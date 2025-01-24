Tensions Surge as China and Philippines Clash Over Second Thomas Shoal

In a recent development, the Chinese coast guard has accused the Philippines of deploying a civilian vessel to deliver supplies to a warship stationed at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal. Dubbed as 'illegally grounded,' the shoal is situated within contentious waters of the South China Sea.

Despite longstanding territorial tensions, the Philippines successfully completed the supply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre. The Chinese coast guard confirmed their monitoring of the situation but reiterated their commitment to ongoing 'rights protection and law enforcement activities' in the region.

The area remains a hotspot of international contention, with the Philippines refusing to recognize China's broad sea claims, supported by a 2016 international tribunal ruling. Meanwhile, both nations held talks earlier this month, aiming to bridge gaps and foster cooperation over maritime issues.

