Crisis in Congo: Governor Dies Amid Rebel Siege of Goma
The governor of Congo's North-Kivu province has died amid escalating tensions as M23 rebels advance towards Goma. Maj. Gen Peter Cirimwami succumbed to injuries sustained while visiting troops on the front line. The situation remains tense as panic spreads and territorial gains are made by M23.
The governor of North-Kivu province in eastern Congo has died following injuries sustained on the front line as M23 rebels continue their advance on Goma, officials reported on Friday.
Recent advances by M23 have put the city of Goma, home to nearly 2 million people and a key regional hub, in a precarious position, with loss of control over several strategic areas.
Details surrounding the death of Maj. Gen Peter Cirimwami remain unclear, though it occurred during his visit to troops just 13 kilometers from Goma on Thursday. The tragic news was corroborated by government, military, and UN sources, all speaking anonymously.
Panic gripped Goma residents as rebels seized the town of Sake, leaving one of the last main routes into the city under rebel control, as confirmed by the UN chief.
