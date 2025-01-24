Left Menu

Historic Repatriation: Kurdish-Led Camp Prepares Return of Detainees

Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria are planning the first-ever return of detainees from the al-Hol camp to Syrian areas. This move, made possible by the recent fall of the Assad regime, involves 66 families and raises security concerns over potential extremism. Talks facilitated by the U.S. and France are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:16 IST
Kurdish-led authorities in the northeast of Syria are on the verge of orchestrating the unprecedented return of detainees from the al-Hol camp, a facility housing individuals linked to the Islamic State. This development comes in the wake of the Assad regime's downfall, confirmed by the camp director, Jihan Hanan.

Hanan revealed that preparations are underway to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of 66 families from this massive tent city to regions inside Syria. While the specifics of coordination with the newly established ruling authority, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, remain undisclosed, the implications are significant as they follow the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Regional and international dynamics continue to unfold, as the U.S. and France play a pivotal role in discussions focused on determining the future governance of northeast Syria. The al-Hol camp, which harbors approximately 40,000 individuals, including a substantial number of foreigners, stands as a focal point of regional security dialogues, with countries like Iraq already repatriating over 10,000 citizens.

