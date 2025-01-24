Trump's Shocking Move: FEMA in the Spotlight

In a bold announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he intends to sign an executive order aimed at fundamentally overhauling or possibly dismantling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Trump leveled sharp criticism at FEMA during a visit to North Carolina. He was there to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Helene last year, stating, "FEMA has turned out to be a disaster ... I think we recommend that FEMA go away."

This move signals a potential major shift in how the federal government handles emergency management and disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)