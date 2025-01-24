Trump's Shocking Move: FEMA in the Spotlight
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order to overhaul or potentially eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This decision follows his tour in North Carolina, where he criticized FEMA for its inadequate response to Hurricane Helene, calling it a disaster.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Asheville | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a bold announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he intends to sign an executive order aimed at fundamentally overhauling or possibly dismantling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Trump leveled sharp criticism at FEMA during a visit to North Carolina. He was there to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Helene last year, stating, "FEMA has turned out to be a disaster ... I think we recommend that FEMA go away."
This move signals a potential major shift in how the federal government handles emergency management and disaster response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Trade Data Overhaul: Unveiling the Real Gold Import Figures
Congress Pushes for GST Overhaul Ahead of Union Budget
Massive Security Overhaul in Delhi Ahead of Republic Day
Maharashtra Plans Overhaul: 100-Day Strategy to Modernize Transport
Revamp in the Skies: Delhi's Terminal 2 Set for Major Overhaul