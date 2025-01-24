Left Menu

U.S.-China Diplomatic Call: A New Era of Engagement

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi have their first phone discussion regarding key issues such as U.S.-China relations, Taiwan, and trade. The call reflects the initial interactions between Trump's new administration and China, with both sides emphasizing cooperation and stability.

Updated: 24-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conversed with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, marking the inaugural contact between the two since President Donald Trump's administration resumed office. The call shed light on pivotal matters, including U.S.-China relations and the contentious issue of Taiwan.

The conversation comes amidst differing perspectives within Trump's inner circle regarding relations with China. Rubio, known for his critical stance on China, was urged by Wang to contribute constructively to Sino-American ties and global stability. This conversation follows President Trump's contemplation of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports due to dissatisfaction over Beijing's role in the fentanyl trade.

Despite past tensions over trade, with both countries engaging in tariff exchanges, the call reiterated the importance of strategic communication. Both nations expressed their commitment to finding common ground and paving the way for a stable and sustainable relationship in the new era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

