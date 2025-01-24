Trump Administration's Controversial Immigration Crackdown: Deportations Surge Amid Legal Battles

The Trump administration is intensifying its stance on immigration by enabling federal officers to revoke temporary legal status from migrants under Joe Biden's parole programs. This move aims to increase deportations, according to a recent memo from the Department of Homeland Security.

Previously limited in scope, the expedited removal process has now been broadened nationally, affecting individuals who entered the U.S. within the last two years. President Trump's executive orders, issued upon returning to office, are designed to address what he perceives as a massive influx of immigrants under Biden.

While Trump argues this action is necessary, critics, including some Democrats and immigrant rights groups, say it risks targeting non-criminals and separating families. Meanwhile, legal challenges are emerging, with groups like Make the Road New York suing to halt the policy's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)