Tensions Escalate: Israeli Drone Strike in West Bank

An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near Qabatiya in the West Bank resulted in the deaths of two individuals, as confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry on Friday. This incident is part of an ongoing large-scale Israeli military operation targeting Palestinian militant groups in Jenin, initiated after the recent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli military described the strike as targeting a 'terrorist cell' but provided no additional details. As the operation continues, at least 12 Palestinians have been reported dead, according to Palestinian health officials, including two claimed by the armed wing of Hamas. Israeli forces have arrested 20 suspects and seized weapons in the process.

Significant destruction has occurred in Jenin, with armoured bulldozers and diggers demolishing buildings and infrastructure in the refugee camp area, forcing thousands to flee. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Thameen Al-Kheetan, expressed deep concern over the use of excessive force, labeling the situation as potentially involving unlawful lethal actions. Meanwhile, the truce in Gaza marks the beginning of a six-week ceasefire phase, though tensions in other regions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)