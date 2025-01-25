Escalation in Jenin: Unrest Post-Ceasefire

A drone strike carried out by Israeli forces near the West Bank town of Qabatiya resulted in two fatalities, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The incident took place during the fourth day of an expansive Israeli military operation in Jenin, initiated after the recent truce in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed the air strike, targeting what it described as a 'terrorist cell,' though additional details were not provided. The operation in Jenin seeks to suppress Palestinian militant groups, allegedly supported by Iran, just days following the ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health officials report at least 12 deaths linked to the operation, including two members of Hamas's armed wing. The military has detained 20 suspects and confiscated weapons, while demolishing homes and roads in Jenin's refugee camp, prompting mass evacuations. Concerns over excessive force have been voiced by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights amidst a six-week ceasefire facilitated by the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)