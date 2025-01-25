Left Menu

Record Surge: U.S. Military Equipment Sales Hit $318.7B in 2024

U.S. military equipment sales to foreign governments surged by 29% to $318.7 billion in 2024, as countries seek to replenish stocks due to the Ukraine conflict. The increase highlights the role of arms sales in U.S. foreign policy and the growing demand for U.S. defense contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:39 IST
Record Surge: U.S. Military Equipment Sales Hit $318.7B in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department announced a record-breaking surge in military equipment sales to foreign governments in 2024, with figures climbing 29% to $318.7 billion. This increase aligns with countries' efforts to restock following contributions to Ukraine amid rising global tensions.

The situation underscores the growing importance of arms sales as a foreign policy tool, influencing regional and global security. Notable sales include F-16 jets to Turkey for $23 billion, F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.8 billion, and Abrams tanks to Romania for $2.5 billion.

Direct commercial and government-arranged military sales from the U.S. have seen substantial growth, with expectations that this trend will continue due to increased demand for advanced weapon systems worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025