Record Surge: U.S. Military Equipment Sales Hit $318.7B in 2024
U.S. military equipment sales to foreign governments surged by 29% to $318.7 billion in 2024, as countries seek to replenish stocks due to the Ukraine conflict. The increase highlights the role of arms sales in U.S. foreign policy and the growing demand for U.S. defense contractors.
The U.S. State Department announced a record-breaking surge in military equipment sales to foreign governments in 2024, with figures climbing 29% to $318.7 billion. This increase aligns with countries' efforts to restock following contributions to Ukraine amid rising global tensions.
The situation underscores the growing importance of arms sales as a foreign policy tool, influencing regional and global security. Notable sales include F-16 jets to Turkey for $23 billion, F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.8 billion, and Abrams tanks to Romania for $2.5 billion.
Direct commercial and government-arranged military sales from the U.S. have seen substantial growth, with expectations that this trend will continue due to increased demand for advanced weapon systems worldwide.
