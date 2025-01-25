Record Surge: U.S. Military Equipment Sales Hit $318.7B in 2024

The U.S. State Department announced a record-breaking surge in military equipment sales to foreign governments in 2024, with figures climbing 29% to $318.7 billion. This increase aligns with countries' efforts to restock following contributions to Ukraine amid rising global tensions.

The situation underscores the growing importance of arms sales as a foreign policy tool, influencing regional and global security. Notable sales include F-16 jets to Turkey for $23 billion, F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.8 billion, and Abrams tanks to Romania for $2.5 billion.

Direct commercial and government-arranged military sales from the U.S. have seen substantial growth, with expectations that this trend will continue due to increased demand for advanced weapon systems worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)