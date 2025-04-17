Italy's Strategic Maneuver: Navigating NATO Defense Spending

Italy is poised to fulfill NATO's defense spending target of 2% of GDP this year by revamping its accounting methods, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced during a parliamentary hearing. The current defense budget projection stands at 1.49% of GDP, prompting a strategic shift in classification to align with NATO's guidelines.

The revised accounting approach includes reclassifying civilian technological expenditures and military pensions as defense spending. While President Trump pressures NATO allies for budgets as high as 5% of GDP, Italy's course of action is influenced by fiscal prudence and strategic negotiations within the alliance.

Despite Italy's high debt levels, the European Commission's proposal for increased defense outlays offers a temporary reprieve. Meanwhile, uncertainties over U.S. tariffs and efficient use of EU COVID-19 recovery funds loom over Italy's economic growth prospects, necessitating careful allocation of resources to maintain fiscal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)