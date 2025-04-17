Left Menu

Italy's Strategic Maneuver: Navigating NATO Defense Spending

Italy plans to meet NATO's 2% GDP defense spending target through revised accounting methods, categorizing certain civilian technology expenses and military pensions under defense spending. Despite pressures for increased military budgets, the government proposes balancing defense outlays with fiscal restraint and careful use of EU recovery funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:52 IST
Italy is poised to fulfill NATO's defense spending target of 2% of GDP this year by revamping its accounting methods, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced during a parliamentary hearing. The current defense budget projection stands at 1.49% of GDP, prompting a strategic shift in classification to align with NATO's guidelines.

The revised accounting approach includes reclassifying civilian technological expenditures and military pensions as defense spending. While President Trump pressures NATO allies for budgets as high as 5% of GDP, Italy's course of action is influenced by fiscal prudence and strategic negotiations within the alliance.

Despite Italy's high debt levels, the European Commission's proposal for increased defense outlays offers a temporary reprieve. Meanwhile, uncertainties over U.S. tariffs and efficient use of EU COVID-19 recovery funds loom over Italy's economic growth prospects, necessitating careful allocation of resources to maintain fiscal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

