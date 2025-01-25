Left Menu

Operation Victory: Nigerian Military's Bold Stand Against Insurgency

Over the past week, Nigerian soldiers have killed 79 militants and arrested 252 individuals, while liberating 67 hostages in a nationwide operation. This mission targeted longstanding insurgencies in the northeast and northwest, where insecurity has displaced over 2 million people and prompted rampant kidnapping and oil theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-01-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 03:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian forces have executed a decisive operation resulting in the deaths of 79 militants and the capture of 252 individuals, as part of a nationwide campaign to combat insurgency and criminal activities. The military's efforts also freed 67 hostages from militant captivity.

This push comes as the country grapples with severe security challenges, including the displacement of over 2 million civilians due to ongoing conflicts in the northeast. Kidnapping for ransom remains a prevalent threat in the northwest, exacerbated by inadequate security coverage in rural areas.

The operation highlights broader issues such as crude oil theft, which has cost Nigeria billions in revenue, and separatist tensions in the southeast, harkening back to the Biafran war era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

