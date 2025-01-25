Operation Victory: Nigerian Military's Bold Stand Against Insurgency

Nigerian forces have executed a decisive operation resulting in the deaths of 79 militants and the capture of 252 individuals, as part of a nationwide campaign to combat insurgency and criminal activities. The military's efforts also freed 67 hostages from militant captivity.

This push comes as the country grapples with severe security challenges, including the displacement of over 2 million civilians due to ongoing conflicts in the northeast. Kidnapping for ransom remains a prevalent threat in the northwest, exacerbated by inadequate security coverage in rural areas.

The operation highlights broader issues such as crude oil theft, which has cost Nigeria billions in revenue, and separatist tensions in the southeast, harkening back to the Biafran war era.

