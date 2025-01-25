Left Menu

Trump's Stop-Work Order Sparks Global Aid Disruption

The U.S. State Department has halted foreign assistance following President Trump's directive for a policy review. The move affects billions of dollars in aid, with exceptions for military financing to Israel and Egypt. Critics warn of dire humanitarian impacts as projects like health and education are paused.

Updated: 25-01-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 03:59 IST
The U.S. State Department announced a halt in foreign aid allocations after President Trump called for a review to align assistance with his foreign policy goals. The decision, encompassing billions of dollars, promises to disrupt essential humanitarian projects worldwide, although military aid to Israel and Egypt will continue per the newly issued waivers.

Critics have voiced grave concerns, labeling the halt as life-threatening. A former USAID official, Jeremy Konyndyk, warns that the measure could lead to significant loss of life as vital programs in health, education, and nutrition are put on hold. There's growing apprehension about other countries potentially filling the aid vacuum, shifting global influence away from the U.S.

The State Department memo specifically instructs for an immediate freeze on existing and new foreign assistance projects until a comprehensive review is completed. This action includes aid to countries like Ukraine, impacting projects such as emergency healthcare and maternal support. As humanitarian crises unfold in regions like Gaza and Sudan, experts warn of 'manufactured chaos' stemming from the halt.

