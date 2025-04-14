Pete Marocco, a pivotal figure in the Trump administration responsible for significant changes at the U.S. Agency for International Development, has departed from the State Department, according to an official statement on Sunday. The administration, under President Trump's directive, has aggressively cut USAID staff and reallocated resources, driven by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, labeling their efforts as a necessity against inefficient spending.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, "Pete's mission at State was monumental — auditing each foreign assistance expenditure. His efforts unearthed gross misuses of taxpayer funding." The official hinted at Marocco's promising future assignments.

Although sources suggested that Marocco might have been compelled to leave, he previously organized a "listening session" with experts to address the prognosis of U.S. foreign assistance. Meanwhile, Trump's reversal of aid programs highlights the administration's erratic foreign aid strategies, impacting global humanitarian initiatives.

