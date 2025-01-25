Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Hamas is set to release four female Israeli soldiers this Saturday in a swap involving a substantial number of Palestinian prisoners. The move is part of a ceasefire agreement brokered through efforts by Qatar and Egypt, supported by the United States, to calm hostilities in Gaza following intensive conflict.

The soldiers—Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—were captured during an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Meanwhile, Hamas anticipates releasing 200 prisoners, including those with life sentences, as part of the deal which is the second exchange since the ceasefire agreement commenced.

While Israel has yet to make an official statement regarding the upcoming release, the ceasefire has, for the first time in months, paused ongoing battles. Negotiations continue to address the release of remaining hostages and the withdrawal of military forces from war-torn regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)