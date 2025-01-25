Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Hamas plans to release four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement. This move follows negotiations led by Qatar and Egypt, aiming to end the Gaza conflict. Saturday's exchange is the second since the ceasefire commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 05:33 IST
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas is set to release four female Israeli soldiers this Saturday in a swap involving a substantial number of Palestinian prisoners. The move is part of a ceasefire agreement brokered through efforts by Qatar and Egypt, supported by the United States, to calm hostilities in Gaza following intensive conflict.

The soldiers—Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—were captured during an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Meanwhile, Hamas anticipates releasing 200 prisoners, including those with life sentences, as part of the deal which is the second exchange since the ceasefire agreement commenced.

While Israel has yet to make an official statement regarding the upcoming release, the ceasefire has, for the first time in months, paused ongoing battles. Negotiations continue to address the release of remaining hostages and the withdrawal of military forces from war-torn regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025