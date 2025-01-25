US Supreme Court Clears Way for Rana's Extradition
The US Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana's final appeal against his extradition to India. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, was implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Having lost previous appeals, this was his ultimate legal recourse, with the Supreme Court firmly denying his petition.
India had sought Rana's extradition due to his alleged involvement in the deadly attacks that shook Mumbai over a decade ago. Previously, Rana faced legal setbacks in various courts, including the significant defeat at the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
India had sought Rana's extradition due to his alleged involvement in the deadly attacks that shook Mumbai over a decade ago. Previously, Rana faced legal setbacks in various courts, including the significant defeat at the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
On November 13, Rana pursued his last legal option by filing a petition for a writ of certiorari in the US Supreme Court. However, the court swiftly denied the appeal on January 21, coinciding with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Rana remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.
