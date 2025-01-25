Left Menu

US Supreme Court Clears Way for Rana's Extradition

The US Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana's final appeal against his extradition to India. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, was implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Having lost previous appeals, this was his ultimate legal recourse, with the Supreme Court firmly denying his petition.

The US Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Tahawwur Rana, allowing his extradition to India. Rana, a Canadian national with Pakistani heritage, has been implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. His extradition marks the conclusion of a prolonged legal battle.

India had sought Rana's extradition due to his alleged involvement in the deadly attacks that shook Mumbai over a decade ago. Previously, Rana faced legal setbacks in various courts, including the significant defeat at the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

On November 13, Rana pursued his last legal option by filing a petition for a writ of certiorari in the US Supreme Court. However, the court swiftly denied the appeal on January 21, coinciding with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Rana remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

