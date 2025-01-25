Maharashtra's SIT Tackles Birth Certificate Scam Amid Immigration Concerns
The Maharashtra government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the issuance of birth and death certificates on delayed applications. This comes amid concerns over illegal Bangladeshi immigrants after a knife attack in Mumbai, with revelations of potential widespread malpractices in the certification process.
In response to rising concerns over illegal immigration, the Maharashtra government has established a special investigation team (SIT) to scrutinize the issuance of birth and death certificates submitted after significant delays.
The SIT, led by Inspector General Datta Karale, aims to investigate both previously issued certificates and pending applications, following the arrest of a Bangladeshi national involved in a high-profile crime in Mumbai. This development has heightened attention on the residency status of Bangladeshis in India.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed the government's commitment to investigate potential malpractices affecting thousands of delayed applications, spotlighted by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's allegations of a birth certificate scam in several districts.
