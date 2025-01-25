Left Menu

Phone Divorce: Triple Talaq Sparks Arrest in Kollam

A Kollam man, Abdul Basith, was arrested for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over the phone. He was booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act after his wife filed a complaint about undisclosed marriage and resulting abuse. Basith is in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Kollam district has been detained by authorities for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over a phone call, as per police reports on Saturday.

Abdul Basith of Mynagappally was apprehended and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, facing charges under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, alongside other abuse allegations under the BNS sections.

The arrest came after a complaint by his young wife, who alleged that Basith had married her without revealing his previous marriage, leading to various abuses. The situation reportedly escalated with Basith threatening another marriage, culminating in the triple talaq incident over the phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

