Phone Divorce: Triple Talaq Sparks Arrest in Kollam

A man from Kollam district has been detained by authorities for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over a phone call, as per police reports on Saturday.

Abdul Basith of Mynagappally was apprehended and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, facing charges under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, alongside other abuse allegations under the BNS sections.

The arrest came after a complaint by his young wife, who alleged that Basith had married her without revealing his previous marriage, leading to various abuses. The situation reportedly escalated with Basith threatening another marriage, culminating in the triple talaq incident over the phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)