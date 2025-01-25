Left Menu

Maharashtra Takes Action: SIT Probes Illegal Birth Certificate Scandal

The Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the issuance of birth and death certificates through delayed applications amid allegations of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the state. The probe, initiated following BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's allegations, will cover current and past cases.

Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:13 IST
The Maharashtra government has responded to growing concerns over illegal immigration by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinize the issuance of birth and death certificates on delayed applications.

This move comes after allegations surfaced of a significant number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in various parts of Maharashtra, facilitated by allegedly fraudulent document issuance. Inspector General Datta Karale leads the investigation, tasked with examining both historical records and current applications.

The initiative follows accusations by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya about a large-scale birth certificate scam, with alleged complicity from local officials. The state government aims to rectify the situation amid rising concerns about illegal entries and document falsification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

