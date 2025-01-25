Uttarakhand Introduces 'Privileged Will' Provision Under UCC

Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with a groundbreaking provision for 'privileged wills' specifically for defence personnel. This new rule allows soldiers, air force members, and mariners in dangerous situations to draft their wills easily, either verbally or in writing, without needing formal attestation.

The distinctive feature of these privileged wills is their flexibility. Designed to cater to high-risk scenarios, they can be entirely handwritten by the testator without signatures, or consist of verbal instructions recognized as the testator's intent. In urgent situations, two witness declarations suffice, though such verbal arrangements expire after a month unless reaffirmed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami aims to roll out the Uniform Civil Code, a key BJP pledge prior to the 2022 elections, this month. This development marks a significant milestone as Uttarakhand becomes the first Indian state to enact the UCC, underscoring its progressive legislative strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)