Zelenskiy Announces Return of 277 Ukrainian Soldiers in Russian Exchange

In a significant development, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday the return of 277 Ukrainian service personnel after the latest prisoner swap with Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude towards the United Arab Emirates for its role in mediating the exchange process.

Since the invasion by Russia began in 2022, a total of 4,552 Ukrainians, both military service members and civilians, have been released thanks to efforts like these.

