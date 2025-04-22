Czech Soldiers on Trial for Afghan Mission Fatality

Four Czech soldiers are set to face trial for alleged involvement in the death of an Afghan soldier in 2018, Czech prosecutors announced on Tuesday. The soldiers, from the 601st special operations forces, are accused of extortion, insubordination, and neglecting guard duty obligations.

The case stems from the aftermath of a 2018 attack on the Shindand base in western Afghanistan, where a Czech soldier was killed. The 19-year-old Afghan soldier, Wahidullah Khan, reportedly died after being detained and interrogated by Afghan forces, assisted by U.S. and Czech troops. The New York Times previously reported on the incident, noting Khan was beaten and subsequently died after being returned to Afghan control.

This trial shines a light on the Czech military's operations in Afghanistan, where their troops served from 2002 until 2021 as part of international missions such as the U.N.-mandated ISAF and NATO's Resolute Support Mission. The case raises questions about military conduct during international deployments and Sweden's adherence to military regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)