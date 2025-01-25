Freedom After 15 Months: Israeli Soldiers Released by Hamas

Four young female Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas have been released after more than 15 months in captivity. This development comes days into a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip aimed at paving a way to eventually end the ongoing conflict.

The women were taken during an attack on the Nahal Oz military base in October 2023, a brutal assault that resulted in the deaths of over 60 soldiers. The release, part of a phased agreement, highlights tensions between the desire for peace and the reality of conflict hardships.

The truce promoting these releases has elicited mixed reactions among Israelis, sparking hope for the return of more hostages but also fear that ceasefire stability could unravel. The agreement also underscores the human toll, with both Israeli and Palestinian losses over the prolonged conflict period.

(With inputs from agencies.)