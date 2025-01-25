Tensions Escalate in Goma: Congolese Troops Thwart Rebel Advance
Congolese troops pushed back a Rwanda-backed rebel attack on Goma, as heavy bombardment occurred early Saturday. The city remains tense, with a significant police presence. The situation has worsened humanitarian issues, and international bodies have urged M23 to cease its offensive.
In the early hours of Saturday, Congolese troops successfully thwarted an overnight assault by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels on Goma, an eastern city vital to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite the heavy bombardment that rocked the region, the city was calm by morning, with residents cautiously resuming daily activities amid a heightened police presence, as reported by Reuters.
This comes amidst an intensified three-year insurgency in the mineral-rich east, with rebels seizing unprecedented territories and expressing intent to capture Goma. A Congolese military official, remaining anonymous, noted the army's effective defense strategy, emphasizing the army's determination to keep rebels at a distance from the city.
Internationally, the U.N. has warned of escalating tensions potentially leading to regional conflict, with accusations directed at Rwanda for augmenting the conflict. The EU and the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen, with significant displacement reported, as international attention grows.
(With inputs from agencies.)
