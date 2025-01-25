Kerala Food Security Threatened: Ration Traders' Strike Sparks Legal Action Warning
The State Food Commission of Kerala has threatened legal action against ration traders planning an indefinite strike from January 27. The strike, protesting wage disputes and direct payment systems, poses a threat to food grain distribution through the public distribution system, affecting many dependent citizens.
- Country:
- India
The State Food Commission of Kerala has issued a stern warning to ration traders, threatening legal action if they proceed with their planned indefinite strike beginning January 27. The commission emphasized its duty to uphold the food rights enshrined in the National Food Security Act of 2013.
The Ration Traders Coordination Committee declared the strike after negotiations with state ministers failed. They demand a revision in the wage package and oppose the Centre's direct payment system. The strike risks disrupting the public distribution system on which many in Kerala rely.
State ministers have urged traders to call off the strike to prevent hardship for citizens dependent on ration supplies. Despite this, committee leaders insist on moving forward with their protest due to unresolved demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Powered Enquiry Committee Recommends Legal Action Over Security Concerns
India-US Joint Probe Uncovers Criminal Activities: Enquiry Committee Recommends Swift Legal Action and System Reforms
High-powered panel recommended legal action against individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice: MHA.
Illegal Bullfighting Event Sparks Legal Action in Thane
Custodial Death Sparks Legal Action Against Thane Police Officials