Kerala Food Security Threatened: Ration Traders' Strike Sparks Legal Action Warning

The State Food Commission of Kerala has threatened legal action against ration traders planning an indefinite strike from January 27. The strike, protesting wage disputes and direct payment systems, poses a threat to food grain distribution through the public distribution system, affecting many dependent citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:24 IST
The State Food Commission of Kerala has issued a stern warning to ration traders, threatening legal action if they proceed with their planned indefinite strike beginning January 27. The commission emphasized its duty to uphold the food rights enshrined in the National Food Security Act of 2013.

The Ration Traders Coordination Committee declared the strike after negotiations with state ministers failed. They demand a revision in the wage package and oppose the Centre's direct payment system. The strike risks disrupting the public distribution system on which many in Kerala rely.

State ministers have urged traders to call off the strike to prevent hardship for citizens dependent on ration supplies. Despite this, committee leaders insist on moving forward with their protest due to unresolved demands.

