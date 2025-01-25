CEC Urges Politicians: Keep Campaigns Clean to Engage Youth
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urges political parties to avoid disruptive campaigning to prevent disillusionment among youth. Addressing the National Voters' Day event, he highlighted the dangers of fake narratives and assured that the Election Commission will address political parties' concerns to enhance the electoral process.
- Country:
- India
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar called on political parties to refrain from disruptive campaigning, emphasizing the potential disillusionment it may cause among young voters.
During the 15th National Voters' Day event, attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kumar urged an end to fake narratives. He assured that the Election Commission is committed to addressing party concerns and incorporating their suggestions to refine the electoral process.
Kumar highlighted the global rise of misinformation and fake narratives as significant threats to democracy, urging a collective effort to counteract these trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
34th National Youth Parliament Competition Awards Held: Kiren Rijiju Inspires Students to Uphold Democratic Values
RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges Focus on Youth Amidst Ramlala Mandir Celebrations
Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation
PM Modi's Commitment to Youth Leadership and Inclusive Growth
Harnessing Youth Power: India's Path to Development