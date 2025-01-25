Conflict Intensifies in Ukrainian-Russian Border Towns

In a tragic turn of events, three civilians lost their lives following a shelling incident in Oleshky, a town in Ukraine's Kherson region under Russian control. The Russian-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, reported the danger persisting due to landmines and unexploded clusters scattered across the city.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the successful interception of 11 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea, alongside three more drones over the Belgorod region and one over the Bryansk region overnight.

As tensions escalate, these battlefield developments underscore the complexities and dangers present in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with reports remaining unverified by independent sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)