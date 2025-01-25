Linking Rivers, Empowering Lives: India's Water Revolution

At the World Economic Forum, Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil underscored India's proactive water management strategies including river linking projects to enhance water access and improve lives. Speaking as the first Water Resources Minister at the summit, Patil said these initiatives reflect Modi government's commitment to water as a cornerstone of development.

Patil revealed large-scale clean water access and increased women's empowerment as key successes of the Modi administration's water policies. The focus on sanitation and hygiene for millions of households through the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission has notably saved substantial healthcare costs and increased workforce productivity.

The minister also pointed out that river linking projects, like those in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, are underway, marking India's environmental leadership globally. The projects aim to resolve water scarcity, support agriculture and industry, and save on health expenditures while ensuring sustainable water management across India.

