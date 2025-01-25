Honoring a Hero: Remembering Humayun Bhat's Bravery

Fallen hero Humayun Bhat, Jammu and Kashmir Police's late deputy superintendent, was posthumously bestowed the President's Police Medal for Gallantry for his valor in a 2021 counter-terror operation.

Bhat, known for his courage, had previously been awarded the Kirti Chakra for his heroic actions. At just 32, he lost his life in a tragic encounter with terrorists on September 13, 2023, in Kokernag, south Kashmir. He is survived by his wife, Fatimah, and their son, Ashar.

Bhat's actions are a testament to his dedication. His bravery included the neutralization of key terrorist figures, significantly contributing to peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)