Honoring a Hero: Remembering Humayun Bhat's Bravery

Humayun Bhat, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, posthumously received the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. He was recognized for his bravery during a 2021 encounter where he played a pivotal role in defeating terrorists. Tragically, he lost his life in a September 2023 gunfight in Kokernag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:31 IST
Humayun Bhat
  • Country:
  • India

Fallen hero Humayun Bhat, Jammu and Kashmir Police's late deputy superintendent, was posthumously bestowed the President's Police Medal for Gallantry for his valor in a 2021 counter-terror operation.

Bhat, known for his courage, had previously been awarded the Kirti Chakra for his heroic actions. At just 32, he lost his life in a tragic encounter with terrorists on September 13, 2023, in Kokernag, south Kashmir. He is survived by his wife, Fatimah, and their son, Ashar.

Bhat's actions are a testament to his dedication. His bravery included the neutralization of key terrorist figures, significantly contributing to peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

