Cross-Border Intrusion: Arrest of Bangladeshis in Maharashtra

Nine Bangladeshi nationals, seven of whom are women, were detained in Maharashtra's Palghar district for reportedly residing illegally in India, according to local authorities.

Virar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale, revealed that these individuals, aged 27 to 45, were discovered without proper travel or identification documents in Nalasopara's Gangdi Pada locality. The arrest comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny of illegal immigrants after a Bangladeshi national was involved in a violent incident in Mumbai.

The group disclosed that they crossed into India through the Hakimpur village in West Bengal and traveled by train to settle in Palghar. They reportedly stayed in communication with relatives in Bangladesh using a mobile application. Legal charges have been filed under the Foreign Nationals Act, the Indian Passports Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)