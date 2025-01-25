Left Menu

Scandal Strikes Bihar Police Recruitment: 16 Candidates Arrested

Sixteen candidates in the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam were arrested for allegedly using unfair means during the physical efficiency test. The Central Selection Board of Constables is conducting the physical tests for candidates who passed the written exam last August. Biometric mismatches led to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:33 IST
In a shocking turn of events, 16 candidates appearing for the Bihar Police constable recruitment were apprehended on accusations of cheating during the physical efficiency test, according to an announcement made by officials on Saturday.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has been overseeing the tests for candidates who successfully passed the written examination conducted last August. The alleged offenders were caught when their biometric data did not match the records from their written exam, prompting immediate police action.

The recruitment process aims to fill 21,391 constable vacancies, and despite scheduling for 9,600 candidates, only 7,771 attended the physical tests. The tests include running, high jump, and shot put events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

