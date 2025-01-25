Delhi Police Honored: Twenty Officers Receive Medals
Twenty Delhi Police officers were honored with medals for exceptional service on Republic Day eve. Three officers received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 17 others were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, acknowledging their contributions to law enforcement and community safety in the capital.
- Country:
- India
In recognition of their commitment to duty, twenty officers from the Delhi Police were awarded medals on the eve of Republic Day. The medals honor distinguished and meritorious service in law enforcement.
Among the recipients, ACP Asif Mohammad Ali, ACP Sanjay Dutt, and ACP Som Nath Paruthi were honored with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. ACP Ali, who joined the Delhi Police in 1994, is credited with substantial contributions to training and capacity-building initiatives. ACP Dutt, noted for his work against terrorism and organized crime since 1989, and ACP Paruthi, who has demonstrated extensive expertise across various police units, were also recognized.
An additional 17 officers received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, including ACP Kamlesh Bisht, Inspector Rahul Kumar, and several others, acknowledging their sustained dedication and achievements in policing and community safety across the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sahiwal District Faces Crime Surge: A Law Enforcement Challenge
Delhi's Pre-Poll Crackdown: Law Enforcement in Action
eThekwini's Efforts to Revitalize Tourism and Investment: Law Enforcement and Working Group Drive Progress
Political Tensions Rise as Bihar Firing Incident Raises Concerns Over Law Enforcement
Justice Department Intensifies Immigration Law Enforcement