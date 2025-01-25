Delhi Police Honored: Twenty Officers Receive Medals

In recognition of their commitment to duty, twenty officers from the Delhi Police were awarded medals on the eve of Republic Day. The medals honor distinguished and meritorious service in law enforcement.

Among the recipients, ACP Asif Mohammad Ali, ACP Sanjay Dutt, and ACP Som Nath Paruthi were honored with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. ACP Ali, who joined the Delhi Police in 1994, is credited with substantial contributions to training and capacity-building initiatives. ACP Dutt, noted for his work against terrorism and organized crime since 1989, and ACP Paruthi, who has demonstrated extensive expertise across various police units, were also recognized.

An additional 17 officers received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, including ACP Kamlesh Bisht, Inspector Rahul Kumar, and several others, acknowledging their sustained dedication and achievements in policing and community safety across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)