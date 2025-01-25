Revamping Justice: Kerala's New Digital Court

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the urgent need for efficient judicial systems on Saturday while inaugurating a new court building at the District Court Complex in Thalassery.

Citing the concerning backlog of five crore cases in Indian courts, Vijayan stressed modernization as essential. "Justice delayed is justice denied," he said, addressing both administrative delays and a shortage of judges.

Under the LDF government's vision, Kerala has introduced 105 new courts, including the country's first paperless digital court. The new multi-storey facility, costing Rs 57 crore, combines heritage with technology to enhance judicial processes in line with modern needs.

