Revamping Justice: Kerala's New Digital Court

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurated a new court building in Thalassery, emphasizing the need for swift justice delivery. With over five crore cases pending, modernization and infrastructure expansion, including paperless digital courts, are pivotal. The new facility aims to combat delays and restore faith in the judicial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:48 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the urgent need for efficient judicial systems on Saturday while inaugurating a new court building at the District Court Complex in Thalassery.

Citing the concerning backlog of five crore cases in Indian courts, Vijayan stressed modernization as essential. "Justice delayed is justice denied," he said, addressing both administrative delays and a shortage of judges.

Under the LDF government's vision, Kerala has introduced 105 new courts, including the country's first paperless digital court. The new multi-storey facility, costing Rs 57 crore, combines heritage with technology to enhance judicial processes in line with modern needs.

