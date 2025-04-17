Left Menu

Kerala Celebrates LDF Government's Fourth Anniversary with 'Ente Keralam'

Kerala's LDF government commences its fourth-anniversary celebrations on April 21, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event features the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition, highlighting government achievements, cultural programs, and industry stalls. Celebrations will happen statewide, including district and regional meetings, until May 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:07 IST
Kerala Celebrates LDF Government's Fourth Anniversary with 'Ente Keralam'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the fourth-anniversary celebrations of the CPI(M)-led LDF government at the Kalikkadavu ground in Kasaragod on April 21. Highlighting the event is the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and trade fair.

Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the inaugural ceremony, scheduled for 10 AM, while Chief Secretary V Venu will extend a warm welcome to attendees. The festivities promise a plethora of programs from April 21 through May 30.

The celebration will include district-level and regional meetings across the state, featuring departmental stalls, cultural programs, and discussions on government achievements. Notable attractions will be the mini-theater by KSFDC, police dog shows, and various exhibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025