Kerala Celebrates LDF Government's Fourth Anniversary with 'Ente Keralam'
Kerala's LDF government commences its fourth-anniversary celebrations on April 21, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event features the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition, highlighting government achievements, cultural programs, and industry stalls. Celebrations will happen statewide, including district and regional meetings, until May 30.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the fourth-anniversary celebrations of the CPI(M)-led LDF government at the Kalikkadavu ground in Kasaragod on April 21. Highlighting the event is the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and trade fair.
Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the inaugural ceremony, scheduled for 10 AM, while Chief Secretary V Venu will extend a warm welcome to attendees. The festivities promise a plethora of programs from April 21 through May 30.
The celebration will include district-level and regional meetings across the state, featuring departmental stalls, cultural programs, and discussions on government achievements. Notable attractions will be the mini-theater by KSFDC, police dog shows, and various exhibitions.
