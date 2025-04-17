Kerala Celebrates LDF Government's Fourth Anniversary with 'Ente Keralam'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the fourth-anniversary celebrations of the CPI(M)-led LDF government at the Kalikkadavu ground in Kasaragod on April 21. Highlighting the event is the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and trade fair.

Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the inaugural ceremony, scheduled for 10 AM, while Chief Secretary V Venu will extend a warm welcome to attendees. The festivities promise a plethora of programs from April 21 through May 30.

The celebration will include district-level and regional meetings across the state, featuring departmental stalls, cultural programs, and discussions on government achievements. Notable attractions will be the mini-theater by KSFDC, police dog shows, and various exhibitions.

