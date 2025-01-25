Diesel Smuggling Racket Busted in Maharashtra
A diesel smuggling operation was uncovered in Raigad district, Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four individuals. Authorities seized boats and oil tankers involved in transporting diesel from foreign vessels, highlighting an evasion of duties. The investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Raigad district witnessed a significant breakthrough as Customs officials dismantled a diesel smuggling racket, arresting four individuals on Saturday, according to reliable sources.
The strategic operation led to the seizure of two boats, four oil tankers, and a tempo. Authorities acted on intelligence suggesting diesel worth crores was smuggled from the Arabian Sea into the district via Revdanda harbour.
Those apprehended include Kavan and Ram Bhagat, and Karan and Moreshwar Koli. The gang's modus operandi involved acquiring diesel from foreign ships and transporting it ashore in small boats to dodge taxes. Investigations continue.
