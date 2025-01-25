Empowering Democracy: Delhi's National Voters' Day Celebrations

The Chief Election Officer's Office in Delhi marked National Voters' Day with a series of activities aimed at increasing voter engagement, particularly among those voting for the first time. The event highlighted the critical role of voters in democracy.

Awards were distributed to celebrate young voters, quiz winners, and outstanding electoral officers. The day also served as a platform to educate and empower voters, commemorating the establishment of the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz stressed the importance of informed voting in her address. The event concluded with awards encouraging exceptional electoral practices and a pledge to uphold democratic principles.

