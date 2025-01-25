Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: Delhi's National Voters' Day Celebrations

The Office of the Chief Election Officer in Delhi celebrated the 15th National Voters' Day with activities to boost voter participation, especially among first-time voters. Awards were given to young voters, quiz winners, and officers for enhancing the democratic process. The event emphasized voter education and empowerment.

Updated: 25-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:32 IST

The Chief Election Officer's Office in Delhi marked National Voters' Day with a series of activities aimed at increasing voter engagement, particularly among those voting for the first time. The event highlighted the critical role of voters in democracy.

Awards were distributed to celebrate young voters, quiz winners, and outstanding electoral officers. The day also served as a platform to educate and empower voters, commemorating the establishment of the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz stressed the importance of informed voting in her address. The event concluded with awards encouraging exceptional electoral practices and a pledge to uphold democratic principles.

