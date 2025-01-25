Pakistan Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Threat in Khyber

Security forces in Pakistan successfully eliminated four terrorists in a targeted operation in the Khyber district, as confirmed by ISPR on Saturday. The action, conducted following crucial intelligence, aimed at Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan affiliates, including two key leaders. Two terrorists were also injured during the operation.

Authorities reported the recovery of weapons and ammunition from the site. The obliterated terrorists were linked to numerous attacks against security personnel and civilians in the region. A continuing sanitization operation seeks to ensure the complete eradication of remaining threats, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to extinguishing terrorism within its borders.

In recent months, there has been an unsettling rise in terror-related incidents across the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. A ceasefire breakdown with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has further escalated the tension. The Pak Institute for Peace Studies has identified a concentrated number of attacks in these areas in their latest security report.

