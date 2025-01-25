Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: Karnataka High Court Delays MUDA Case

The Karnataka High Court has deferred the hearing of appeals by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former landowner J Devaraju to March 22, 2025. The case involves alleged irregularities in the allotment of MUDA housing sites. Lokayukta police may clear Siddaramaiah despite protests from the Opposition BJP.

Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:04 IST
Controversy Deepens: Karnataka High Court Delays MUDA Case
The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing of appeals involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ex-landowner J Devaraju in the heated MUDA case, rescheduling it to March 22, 2025.

The dispute involves alleged irregularities in the allocation of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) housing plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, raising questions of propriety and legality.

Amid reports hinting that the Lokayukta police might absolve Siddaramaiah due to insufficient evidence, the Opposition BJP has threatened new protests if such a decision comes to pass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

