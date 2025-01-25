Controversy Deepens: Karnataka High Court Delays MUDA Case

The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing of appeals involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ex-landowner J Devaraju in the heated MUDA case, rescheduling it to March 22, 2025.

The dispute involves alleged irregularities in the allocation of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) housing plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, raising questions of propriety and legality.

Amid reports hinting that the Lokayukta police might absolve Siddaramaiah due to insufficient evidence, the Opposition BJP has threatened new protests if such a decision comes to pass.

