Tragedy in Eastern Congo: South African Peacekeepers Killed in M23 Conflict

In a tragic turn of events, three UN peacekeepers from South Africa have been killed in clashes with M23 rebels in eastern Congo, as confirmed by South Africa's Democratic Alliance and a local trade union on Saturday.

The deadly incident occurred on Thursday amid M23's aggressive campaign in the region, which has recently seen the rebels making significant territorial gains and threatening the city of Goma, home to about 2 million people. In response, the United Nations announced a temporary relocation of nonessential staff from Goma, ensuring critical operations continue.

M23, supported by Rwanda, is involved in a long-standing conflict in eastern Congo, severely impacting regional security. South Africa's defense minister was visiting troops the day the peacekeepers were killed, underscoring the mission's high-risk environment. UN experts estimate a strong presence of Rwandan forces in the area, further complicating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)