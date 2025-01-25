Left Menu

Tragedy in Eastern Congo: South African Peacekeepers Killed in M23 Conflict

Three South African UN peacekeepers were killed fighting the M23 rebels in eastern Congo. Recent advances by M23 near Goma have escalated tensions, prompting the UN to temporarily relocate staff. The unrest highlights one of the world's major humanitarian crises in the mineral-rich region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a tragic turn of events, three UN peacekeepers from South Africa have been killed in clashes with M23 rebels in eastern Congo, as confirmed by South Africa's Democratic Alliance and a local trade union on Saturday.

The deadly incident occurred on Thursday amid M23's aggressive campaign in the region, which has recently seen the rebels making significant territorial gains and threatening the city of Goma, home to about 2 million people. In response, the United Nations announced a temporary relocation of nonessential staff from Goma, ensuring critical operations continue.

M23, supported by Rwanda, is involved in a long-standing conflict in eastern Congo, severely impacting regional security. South Africa's defense minister was visiting troops the day the peacekeepers were killed, underscoring the mission's high-risk environment. UN experts estimate a strong presence of Rwandan forces in the area, further complicating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

