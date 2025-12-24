Grudge-Fueled Attack: Delhi Meat Cleaver Assault Uncovered

In a shocking incident, the Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old man, identified as Jugnu alias Jiyauddin, for allegedly stabbing a 60-year-old man with a meat cleaver. The attack, motivated by a long-standing property dispute grudge, occurred near Badi Masjid in Rakabganj.

The victim was returning from offering prayers when the accused attacked him, causing severe chest injuries. The victim's son witnessed the assault and took him to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The wounded man remains unconscious and unable to provide a statement.

With over 30 prior offenses, Jiyauddin was captured through extensive CCTV analysis. Police have registered a case for attempted murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

