Grudge-Fueled Attack: Delhi Meat Cleaver Assault Uncovered

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing a senior citizen in a property dispute in central Delhi. The victim was attacked near a mosque. The suspect has a criminal record and was captured through CCTV footage. Investigation continues under attempt-to-murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:49 IST
Grudge-Fueled Attack: Delhi Meat Cleaver Assault Uncovered
In a shocking incident, the Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old man, identified as Jugnu alias Jiyauddin, for allegedly stabbing a 60-year-old man with a meat cleaver. The attack, motivated by a long-standing property dispute grudge, occurred near Badi Masjid in Rakabganj.

The victim was returning from offering prayers when the accused attacked him, causing severe chest injuries. The victim's son witnessed the assault and took him to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The wounded man remains unconscious and unable to provide a statement.

With over 30 prior offenses, Jiyauddin was captured through extensive CCTV analysis. Police have registered a case for attempted murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

