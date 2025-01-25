Left Menu

Telangana Unveils Welfare Schemes on Republic Day

The Telangana Congress government is set to launch four welfare schemes on Republic Day, including 'Rythu Bharosa' for farmers and 'Atmeeya Bharosa' for landless families. These schemes, initially rolled out in one village per mandal, aim to fulfill the Congress' election promises.

The Telangana Congress government is gearing up to launch four major welfare schemes this Republic Day, marking a significant move to fulfill its election promises. Addressing reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed plans for 'Rythu Bharosa' and 'Atmeeya Bharosa' among others.

The 'Rythu Bharosa' initiative will offer Rs 12,000 per acre annually to support farmers, while 'Atmeeya Bharosa' will provide the same amount to landless agricultural families. Other schemes include the distribution of new PDS ration cards and the launch of the 'Indiramma' housing scheme.

Each of these initiatives will be piloted in one village per mandal, with data being meticulously compiled to identify eligible beneficiaries due to the overwhelming response of applications received by the government.

