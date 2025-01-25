Odisha's Fiscal Triumph: BJD Highlights Debunked Propaganda

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has hailed the recently published Fiscal Health Index (FHI) by the Niti Aayog for affirming Odisha's exemplary financial administration under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. This report effectively counters the repeated allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the state's fiscal management.

At a recent press conference, BJD leader Santrupt Mishra highlighted that Odisha's persistent fiscal discipline and strategic financial management have made it a model for other Indian states. He emphasized that the state outscored Chhattisgarh and Goa in the FHI for 2022-2023, securing a robust 67.8 per cent.

Mishra further pointed out that Odisha had maintained its lead in the achiever category over several years, showcasing an impressive track record in debt repayment and sustainability. He criticized the BJP for renaming the successful Make-in-Odisha initiative and urged them to recognize the state's progress instead of attempting to undermine it for political gain.

