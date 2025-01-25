Left Menu

Echoes of Freedom: Celebrations Erupt as Palestinian Prisoners Released

Palestinians welcomed the release of prisoners under a ceasefire deal, marking a significant moment of joy amidst the ongoing conflict. Freed detainees, some deemed dangerous, returned amidst jubilant crowds. Hamas anticipates Israel fulfilling terms allowing thousands of Gaza residents to return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Palestinians celebrated on Saturday as they welcomed prisoners liberated under a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which also saw the release of four Israeli hostages.

The emotional scenes were evident in Ramallah, located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where crowds carried freed detainees through streets lined with supporters eagerly awaiting their arrival. Flags of Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, adorned the scene.

Insights from Gaza revealed similar celebratory tunes, with thousands welcoming freed detainees for medical checks. Expressions of victory and relief filled the air despite the heavy toll of ongoing conflict. A significant portion of detainees returned to a wartorn Gaza or were exiled to third countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

